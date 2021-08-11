Ólas Hill Farms is the new name for the Mayo Blackface Group, which encompasses over 400 farmers.

One of the largest sheep producer groups in the country, comprising over 400 farmers, has received a fresh new look.

The group, which was formerly called the Mayo Blackface Group, has rebranded as Ólas Hill Farms.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with Bord Bia. It includes a focus on online interaction, with the website olashillfarms.ie launched in tandem with a promotional campaign.

Breege Biggins of Lake District Sheep Producers explains: “The group was first established in 2004 and has grown to over 400 dedicated farmers, who are proud to produce a distinctive, ethically produced and sustainable lamb product.

“Some of our producers are sixth-generation farmers, so there is a strong affinity between producers and safeguarding the environment in which sheep are produced.”

As well as delivering a stronger avenue for trading sheep, Breege says the producer groups are a good way of sharing expertise, along with offering a strong social network.

“We are lucky to have three excellent groups operating under the umbrella of the Lake District Sheep Producers – we have 400 farmers participating under Ólas Hill Farms, another 250 members in the South Mayo Lamb Producer Group and 60 to 70 in the Mayo Mule and Greyface Group.

“There is an excellent spirit of co-operation which has led to the quality of produce continually improving and sales increasing.

“Whether you have 50 or 500 lambs, your opinion is respected and valued equally. This ethos is also feeding down through the generations and we now have so many younger members joining who are keen to bring their own ideas to the table.”

Lasting legacy

One of the Ólas Hill Farms co-ordinators, Tom Gill from Westport, says: “Ólas Hill Farms reflects the legacy of generations who have maintained this challenging landscape, tending their sheep in areas of special conservation where flocks have acted as its natural keepers.

“There is so much talk now about sustainability and biodiversity. It is nothing new to this group and has always been part of their craft, so it will be good to recognise it

“The initiative would not be possible without the support of Mayo County Council and ongoing expertise and advice from Teagasc. Support from Bord Bia has been central to being able to rebrand our product and, of course, there needs to be a route to market and Kildare Chilling have expressed great optimism regarding the potential for growth,” Tom adds.

Potential for growth

Bord Bia’s Seamus McMenamin says: “It is a standout product that is more slowly and naturally produced. These sheep spend 90% of their lives on hillsides, making it the closest you can get to organic [without being organic] and that really appeals to consumers’ desire for sustainability and high welfare. The product itself is unique in its taste, texture and quality.”

Seamus Finucane, Kildare Chilling, says many consumers want to know more about the food they eat, its provenance and environmental credentials. With existing exports to France, Sweden, Italy and Germany, there is also strong optimism about the potential for the brand in North America.

“The website and the story it tells create a connection, and once people feel an affinity with a product, they want to be part of it,” he says.

John Noonan of Teagasc says: “This initiative will give more control in marketing and selling of up to 30,000 lambs through the producer group and also develop the relationship with Kildare Chilling. Group members will receive better returns and a more sustainable enterprise as a result.”

Breege concludes by highlighting that for Ólas Hill Farms to capitalise on its potential, there has to be a return for everyone involved in the supply chain, with producer sustainability just as important as environmental sustainability.