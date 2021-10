I see Catherine Lascurettes has been appointed as the new executive secretary of Nuffield Ireland.

She will take over from John Tyrrell.

Lascurettes currently runs Cúl Dara Consultancy, which specialises in agriculture policy. Before that she was the dairy executive at the IFA until 2020.

She left the IFA, after a 25-year tenure, when she availed of an early retirement scheme.

At Nuffield, she has served as director, secretary and treasurer, as well as a mentor to scholars.