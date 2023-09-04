Farmers are reminded about the closing dates on fertiliser and slurry.

September has kicked off with some much welcomed sun and heat, hopefully giving grass growth a boost in the process.

On productive swards, there is merit in a final dressing of 15 to 25 units/acre of nitrogen on grazed paddocks before the end of the week. Heavy dew overnight will dissolve fertiliser granules.

Farmers should note that the last day chemical fertiliser can be spread on grassland, before the closed period starts, is 14 September.

Dry weather should also improve ground conditions, so keep slurry spreading in mind. Take as many opportunities as possible to get tanks emptied this month.

Again, farmers should note the closed period for slurry comes into force from 1 October, meaning the last day slurry can be applied is 30 September 2023.