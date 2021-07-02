We are coming near the end of our Silage 2021 Photo Competition, so make sure to get your favourite photos submitted this week.

You could be in with a chance of winning 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass Fertiliser by sending us in your best silage photographs.

Please include your name, location and keep farm safety in minds at all times.

Our favourite photos

Brían F O'Byrne sent us a photo of his neighbour's first-cut silage in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

Emmet Sherry sent us this photo of a pair of old Ford tractors out for an evening's work in Co Monaghan.

David O'Connor and Paul Hallisey baling and wrapping silage for Chambers Agri Plant contractors in Dunmanway, Co Cork. \David O'Connor

Old school silage at Castlerea, Co Roscommon. \ Martin Coleman

Louise Carroll sent us this photo of silage being baled on the foothill of Mount Leinster.

Gavin Power of Powers of Ardgroom baling for John Crowley in Kilcatherine Beara, Co Cork. \ Gavin Power

Kieran Crowley waits to fill his Scania with silage in Co Cork. \ Gearoid Holland

Luna the dog taking it all in, watching Mike Meehan bale silage in Co Limerick. \ Maria Ryan

Michael Keohane baling silage, overlooking Broad Strand, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork. \Gearoid Holland

