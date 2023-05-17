A last-minute spike in applications to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is expected ahead of next week’s deadline of 11.59pm on Monday 22 May.

The number of applications submitted as of Wednesday morning, 17 May, was recorded at 13,800.

The recent experience from schemes such as the National Liming Programme, Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), Organics, etc, has been a surge of applications in the final week, which is required to meet the Department of Agriculture’s target of approximately 20,000 applications.

Larger-sized herds

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the 13,800 applications submitted comprise a high percentage of larger-sized herds. This tallies with reports of some farms with smaller herds still weighing up whether to join the scheme.

While the deadline for applications is 22 May, late applications can be submitted after the closing date for 25 days, subject to a penalty of 1% for every working day (maximum penalty of 18%).

The Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers not already participating in the Bord Bia Sustainable Lamb Assurance Scheme to apply as soon as possible to ensure the farm becomes a member before the deadline of 16 October 2023.

BISS

Meanwhile, there were over 14,000 applications submitted under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) in the last week. This brings the total number of applications to 84,244, leaving over 40,000 applications to be submitted in the final 13 days.

The National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme recorded a more than doubling of applications, with 13,391 farmers now participating.

The scheme offers payment of €20 per head on a maximum of 50 calves, or €1,000 per holding.