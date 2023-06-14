Fertiliser sales fell by 18% in 2022 compared to 2021, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show.

In 2022, fertiliser sales sat at 1.4m tonnes compared to the year previous when there was an extra 308,000t of fertiliser sold.

The nitrogen content of fertilisers sold in 2022 was 14% lower than in 2021. This represented a decrease to 343,193t.

Nitrogen fell to its lowest level of the period 2000 to 2022 in 2011 at 295,795t, while it was highest in 2018 at 408,495t.

Sales of fertiliser with a phosphorus content were down 26% on 2021 at 34,240t.

Lime sales up

Meanwhile, the figures show that lime sales were the highest in 2022 compared to any year from 2000 to 2022. They increased by 4% in 2022 to 1.4m tonnes.

Commenting on the release, CSO statistician Clare O'Hara said that these figures are derived from data on fertiliser sales from 2000 to 2022.

Each year from 2015 to 2022, at least 75% of fertiliser sales took place between January and June, with only 2% to 4% occurring in October to December.

In 2022, 55% of fertiliser sales were in January to March, 22% were in April to June, and 20% were in July to September.