Sales of silage are on the increase in Northern Ireland as farmers deal with the late spring.

Buying demand for silage is on the rise as difficult ground conditions extend the winter housing period into mid-April.

Price reports indicate pit silage is making anywhere from £40/t to £55/t depending on quality and the level of competition for fodder in the area. Haulage is excluded from the outlined prices.

Round bale silage is making £30/t to £35/t for high dry matter forage, with £20/t to £25/t being paid in western areas for moderate quality or two-year-old fodder.

Demand for silage is strongest in counties Down and Armagh, although the number of fodder transactions being completed in Co Antrim has increased in recent weeks.

Limited silage reserves have also brought an uplift in straw sales, although the general consensus is that the market remains slow.

Round bales of barley straw continue to sell in line with harvest prices from last summer, with prices of £18 to £20 reported for straw sold out of the shed.

Straw stored outside is making £3 to £4 less, as is wheat straw. Large 8x4x3 squares of wheat and barley straw are making £35 to £45 depending on weight.

