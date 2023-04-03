The trend of ever-higher grocery inflation has still not turned, according to the latest data from consultancy company Kantar.

At 16.8%, the annual increase is slightly higher than the 16.4% Kantar reported last month.

However, there are recent signs that we may soon see a peak in grocery inflation.

Wider HICP inflation for Ireland, which takes in price movements in a much wider basket of consumer goods including energy and services costs, showed an annual increase of 7% in March, significantly lower than February's 8.1%.

Drop

The drop in inflation was almost exclusively driven by falling energy prices, a trend that has been put at risk by this weekend's OPEC+ decision to cut output.

Kantar said that its data showed consumers continue to favour store own-brand products as they seek to save money and avoid the worst effects of high inflation.

Dunnes remains the biggest grocer in Ireland by market share at 23.2%.