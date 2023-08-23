Last Wednesday, over the course of the day hundreds of people descended on the grounds of Drumlish Farm Machinery, Dromore, Co Tyrone to witness the dealership’s grass and slurry event. Aside from silage baling, umbilical slurry spreading and grassland aeration demonstrations, the full ranges from the SlurryKat and Kuhn machinery brands were on display, complemented by the Sumo range of grassland sub-soilers and the Applied Concepts Varimount air compressor. More than 50 machines were on display across the ranges.

The Kuhn VB 7160 variable chamber baler made its first Northern Irish appearance at the event.

Demonstrations

The day’s demonstrations comprised mowing, raking, merging, and baling followed by slurry spreading and sub soiling. Taking care of mowing duties was the C 1025 F front and FC 9330 RA rear butterfly combination which was then followed by the Kuhn Merge Maxx 1090 merger. The I-Bio+ and FB3135 combination balers were then demonstrated. Once the bales had been cleared, SlurryKat demonstrated its 12m Premium Plus trailing shoe applicator working in conjunction with its mobile nurse tank and tandem axle 3,500 gallon ferry tanker.

The new SlurryKat 14ft Proline folding silage fork.

VB 7160 variable chamber baler

Making a first public appearance in Northern Ireland was the new VB 7160 variable chamber baler from the two model VB 7100 range. The Opticut model is equipped with an optional 14 or 23 knife chopping unit and a 2.3m five tine bar pickup reel. It uses Kuhn’s previous four-belt and three-roller design chamber and integral rotor that spans the width of the machine. The clever system adapts baling pressure to different crops automatically via an on board moisture sensor. It also features Kuhn’s patented I-Dense system which has been designed to ensure high density bales of up to 140kg/m3 in straw.

The VB7160 has a heavy duty design and is equipped with over size chains (1.5in main drive) and are lubricated via the automatic greaser. The three-tine integral rotor has double Hardox tines while the main rollers have 50mm sealed roller bearings. Net can be loaded from both sides of the machine and moved from storage into the applicator without lifting the entire roll.

The Sumo GLS sub-soiler has an adjustable working depth, ranging from 100mm to 350mm.

SlurryKat Proline silage fork range

Nestled amongst the extensive SlurryKat range of slurry equipment and trailers on the day was a 14ft folding silage fork, marking the first appearance of the manufacturer’s latest venture. Easing its way into the market, the Proline folding silage fork is currently only available in 14ft (4.3m) folding working widths, however larger Proline models are expected in due course.

The 14ft Proline fork features a heavy duty bottom beam fitted with 6ft Hardox 500 tines measuring 40mm thick. In total, there are 13 tines spaced 350mm apart, which the manufacturer believes is the optimum spacing for the handling of a variety of crops, allowing material to flow through the fork. The upper side tines are also 40mm Hardox steel.

All the main pivots are fully bushed, including the two folding wings which feature large pins with twin grease points. The fork folds to a 2.7m width and features a safety lock as standard for road transport. The bolt on galvanised spill board has a removable centre section to suit wheel loaders with Z-linkage booms.

Although this unit was finished in ultra-black using an acrylic based paint, a wide range of colours can be chosen from. Models are now available through the existing SlurryKat dealer network.

The Kuhn Merge Maxx 1090 central and side delivery merger was demonstrated.

Sumo GLS sub-soiler

The Sumo GLS 4-leg grassland sub-soiler was also demonstrated. With a total working width of 2.3m, the four leg model offers a 580mm leg spacing. Working depth ranges from 100mm to 350mm, depending. Up front, the GLS is fitted with 500mm straight serrated edge cutting discs which ensure a clean entry for the following legs. Disc depth can be manually adjusted. A number of points are available for different ground types and applications. Each of the four legs feature a hydraulic protection system with automatic rest. Finishing the process is the flat packer roller which is fitted as standard. The fins on the roller ensure it constantly turns to avoids smearing the surface. The GLS 4-leg A/R model demonstrated weighs 1,625kg.

The SlurryKat Premium Plus 12m trailing shoe applicator worked in conjunction with the mobile nurse tank and tandem axle ferry tanker.

SlurryKat Premium Plus trailing shoe

SlurryKat demonstrated a 12m trailing shoe system from its premium plus range. The range is available in 7.5m, 10m and 12m working widths and can be mounted on SlurryKat’s premium plus tanker range, or fitted with an optional drag hose kit for umbilical use.

Both the 10m and 12m models feature an incorporated land wheel for better contour following. The unit folds compactly using a gullwing style arrangement. The entire beam of the unit oscillates and swings upwards, meaning the shoes can be flipped up for headland turns without lifting the entire machine. Like on all its LESS systems, SlurryKat now uses its own developed macerator unit, built under licence by Bomech. The manufacturer has hinted that a new Farmline range of trailing shoes may make an appearance at the Ploughing Championships.