This week’s variety focus goes into detail on winter wheat and barley and spring barley.

Here, we touch on some of the spring wheat, oats and rye varieties that were on display at the recent open days.

Isabel and Husky remain the main winter and spring oat varieties. On the spring oat side, Enya and Elyfer are both candidate varieties. Enya rates similarly to Isabel on crown rust and scores an eight out of 10 for resistance to mildew. Enya will take up 1% of the spring seed next season with Keely at 3%.

Enya ripens earlier than Isabel. It has good brackling resistance and a KPH similar to Isabel. KWS Tayo and Serafineo and SU Baresi and Performer are the main winter rye varieties.

Looking at spring wheat and KWS Helium has a high KPH and rates a seven on resistance to sprouting. KWS Fixum will be 48% of the seed this season.

WPB Enya spring oats. \ Donal O'Leary

It also scores a seven out of nine for resistance to lodging. It scores a seven for yellow rust and a six for mildew. WPB Escape takes up 24% of the seed area at present.