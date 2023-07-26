Between talk about nitrates cuts, a new forestry scheme and solar panels, they could face stiff competition in bidding.

I hear that the Land Development Agency is on the look-out for land. Join the queue.

Although the focus of its call for interested landowners to come forward centres on land around the country’s five largest cities, the agency said it will consider all expressions of interest received in its bid to pump out affordable housing. Between talk about nitrates cuts, a new forestry scheme and solar panels, it could face stiff competition in bidding.

That said, The Dealer would be inclined to hear the agency out on any offers it puts for the few back acres of boggy ground that haven’t seen sight of a topper since decoupling.