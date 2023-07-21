Although the initial focus of the plans will centre on cities, all applications are to be considered. / Philip Doyle

The Land Development Agency (LDA) is looking for expressions of interest from landowners as it rolls out plans to buy privately-owned land for affordable housing.

The agency had been initially established to deliver this housing on State-owned land, but has identified the need to begin moves into private lands.

Its plans are “initially focused” on large-scale sites suitable for higher density housing in the cities of Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford. However, consideration is to be given to all offers of interest received.

Large-scale sites with existing planning permission for 200-plus homes are in particular demand for the LDA, as well as lands close to State-owned sites.

LDA seeking 'expressions of interest'

LDA chief executive John Coleman stated that expressions of landowners’ interest are now open.

"As we continue to grow and maintain a steady pipeline of affordable housing, it makes sense to also look at potential opportunities involving the outright purchase of privately-owned land and we are now seeking expressions of interest from landowners in this regard.

“We believe it is possible to acquire sites in the country's main cities at costs that allow for the development of affordable housing, particularly in cases where we can deploy the LDA's expertise and experience at scale on projects that will deliver the right housing in the right place."

