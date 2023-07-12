This year's FTMTA Farm Machinery Show took place at Punchestown last week.

Vast crowds descended on Punchestown Racecourse on both days, with showgoers soaking in the broad selection of machinery on display at the show.

Kelsey Daly speaks to exhibitors at this year's show on lead times for machinery and costs.

Diarmuid Claridge - Pottinger

Diarmuid Claridge, Pottinger.

"The lead times for machinery have settled down a lot. Suppliers have started to catch up, as that was where our bottlenecks were, and also in the painting side of our factory, but we have made investments which has cleared up that up. We are now back to about three months on some machines.

“Cautious optimism would be a word I would use to describe the outlook on this industry.

"There is uncertainty among farmers who are affected by the high input costs. 'Everybody needs agriculture' is our slogan; we all need food and our company are here to try to help to provide that food.”

Paul Scrivener - Farmhand

Paul Scrivener, Farmhand.

“I am pleasantly surprised by the general mood of dealers, contractors and farmers of every level.

"There is a certain amount of negativity in the trade with the increase in prices, interest rates, commodity prices, but, overall, the mood is positive.

"Farmhand is wholesale-only, so we supply dealers, and we had many on the stand [this week] making deals. It’s a good opportunity for dealers to meet customers at the show.

“Our main suppliers, Krone and Amazone, lead times have fallen back to weeks rather than months, it’s a lot more manageable - it's also the same with parts.

"We were ordering earlier, which was very difficult to predict things, leaving it hard to react to downturns and or upturns.

“There seems to be an overall positive attitude in the industry, it seems to be very strong and we have grown in the last 10 years.

"There has been a lot of change, and advancements in technology and practices, and the industry has reacted to that.

"Irish farmers are very adaptable and we are seeing that from our side, with the technology in our machines that farmers and contractors are well up to speed and adapt quickly.”

Robert Shine - Samco

Robert Shine, Samco.

“The suppliers are getting stuff easier and quicker to us, so we are able to turn around quicker too, but it's not going to go back to the days when things were sitting on the shelves.

"Especially as things are becoming more specialised, there is going to be more of a lead time on things to fit as they want exactly.

“Prices are flexible, it depends on things we can’t control like fuel, the war, the price of steel or time of the year, currency exchange and interest rates.

"I think agriculture is resilient and the new things we are facing, the sustainability and the environment, there is enough of potential in the industry to overcome those things.

"I think people outside the industry need to understand that it is a seasonal business and it's very hard to make changes in a short period of time.

"There is a good mood and it's good for people to be back out again looking, thinking, planning and meeting people to discuss the issues they are facing.”

Maurice Kelly - Kelly’s of Borris

Maurice Kelly, Kelly’s of Borris.

“You would have been talking about nine to 12 months lead time, but that is back now to a new tractor order of about three months.

"For combines and foragers ordered before the end of October, we will definitely have it for silage season.

"The prices have gone up, but they have stabilised, I don’t think we will see price rises for the back end of the year. There are good deals still to be done.

“The outlook is good, but it will depend on farmgate prices, if the price of grain comes up a bit and milk price recovers that will put confidence back in the market. The farmers and growers need to make some and they will then be able to spend it.”

Martin Owen - IAM

Martin Owens, IAM.

“We have had good enquiries, a good number of feeders and relevant stuff to the season, for example hedge cutters and sprayers.

"A lot of people seem a bit cautious with the way prices are going, but they are still looking forward, as they know it's not going to last forever.

“Overall, its going to be slow and steady, but I think down the line we are going to have to push on. We can’t stop.

"We are dealing with a lot of farmers; they seem to be going back to having their own independence and buying their own equipment to do some of their own work.

“Prices have been steadying. It seems to have been levelled-off. The lead time is also back, stuff is coming on stream a bit more readily available. We have been stocked very well in Kilkenny, so they lessened the flow problem for us.”