Lot 2 in the Baileys production sale, Baileys Ruth, a March 2020-born heifer by Goldies Jackpot.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is holding a young members association (YMA) event on Tom Bailey’s farm just outside Batterstown, Co Meath, on Saturday 4 June.

The event will cover all aspects of showing cattle, from clipping to grooming to how to present yourself and the animal to its best potential in the ring.

A stock judging competition will also take place as part of the event.

Proper nutrition of animals destined for shows will also be covered, along with a farm safety element.

Pedigree sale

The event will coincide with the Bailey’s Pedigree Limousin herd online production sale, which takes place next weekend.

All sale heifers and other animals from the herd will be on view as part of the open day on Saturday. The event is open to all young people and their families. Refreshments will be provided.

Each participant will receive a free Irish Limousin Cattle Society sponsored goodie bag. For enquiries, contact Philip Crowe on 086-074 3931.