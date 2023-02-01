There is a temptation for governments everywhere to rely on wishful thinking about climate policy. Announced targets are unlikely to be achieved, but the undershooting of targets takes time to emerge and becomes a problem for some future government.
Reiterating targets, even implausible ones, can be offered as a substitute for actual policy measures. There is an unwillingness to admit that high costs are implied by many of the targets, even though public support will weaken as the costs become evident.
