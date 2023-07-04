The INHFA has warned that the recent ECJ ruling could result in some environmental designations being challenged in the courts.

A legal challenge to the designation of certain sites as Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) is a real possibility, the INHFA has warned.

A European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling, which severely criticised Ireland’s performance in protecting environmentally sensitive habitats, has opened the door to a possible legal challenge to designations where habitats had regressed since the initial designation, it said.

The ECJ found that Ireland had failed to set conservation objectives for 140 out of 423 SAC sites and Irish authorities were consequently unable to address all the significant threats at these 140 sites.

The ruling also found a failure to complete the designation process of sites within the required six-year time-frame.

The Department of Housing and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said the ruling was based on 2019 data and much work had been carried out on many of the SAC sites in the interim.

However, INHFA leader Vincent Roddy said the ruling “raises the question around what the designation is now protecting and if the habitat characteristics that justified the initial designation are still present”.

“If these characteristics are no longer present, then what is the scientific and legal basis for the designation to stay in place?” he said.