Last week, the Irish Supreme Court found that the Government doesn’t have the authority under current law to ratify the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA). This is an agreement between the EU and Canada that removes many of the tariffs on trade both ways. Having already been ratified by 16 of the 27 EU member states, it has also been operating fully on a provisional basis since September 2017.

The Irish Supreme Court findings were on the validity of Ireland entering into an agreement where the adjudication process would be outside the Irish or EU courts, as CETA disputes are subject to an independent adjudication process that were agreed on as part of the overall agreement.