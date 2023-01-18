Legislation to establish an independent review panel in relation to agricultural appeals is to be drafted by Government this spring, the Government chief whip Hildegarde Naughton has announced.

The panel would undertake “independent reviews of decisions of appeals officers when requested to do so” by the Minister for Agriculture or a farmer.

Heads of bill are being prepared for the establishment of the panel.

Almost five years ago, a review committee found that such a panel should be established to review the decisions of Agricultural Appeals Office officers.

Currently, the director of the office may revise any decision of an appeals officer if it appears that the decision was erroneous.

Veterinary prescriptions

The bill to legally set up a fertiliser register and a national veterinary prescription system is also a priority for Government this spring.

The Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feeds and Fertilisers Regulation Bill will also impose a mandatory electronic prescription requirement for veterinary medicines.

