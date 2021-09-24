Former livestock farmer Michael McManus at the well on his farm in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Organic suckler farmer Michael McManus from Carrick-On-Shannon has opted for a somewhat unusual farm diversification and has delved into the world of cosmetics on his 200ac farm in Leitrim.

Michael has decided to use natural resources on his farm and turn them into cosmetics in a bid to make suckler farming more viable.

He said: "The profitability of suckler farming, no matter how hard you worked, was still going down."

An ambassador for Farming for Nature, he is now an organic farmer who uses purifying sulphur water and a freeze-drying process to make cosmetics in the form of serums and creams.

He told the Irish Farmers Journal that the products are completely organic, with no additives and are suitable for sensitive skin.

Allergies

Michael said: "Years ago, we would have helped people with skin allergies and knew that there was health benefits in the water."

Michael sources the sulphur-containing water from a well on his farm which has been lying unused for over a century.

For generations, locals have come to the well for its health and restorative powers. The water can be beneficial for collagen and keratin production which help keep skin youthful and radiant.

Michael McManus at the historic well on his farm in Co Leitrim.

LEADER has provided a 75% funded grant to the development of a new well, which has the capacity to pump 5,000 gallons of water per hour and will be of use to the wider community.

"Every farm is unique, every farm has the potential to do another thing, so I think everyone should try that first before they look elsewhere. The answer is on your farm," said Michael.

The cosmetics are available to buy online at www.spacotttage.ie. Michael is hopeful in the near future that the farm will be developed with hot tubs and spa areas for the public to avail of.