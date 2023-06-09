Seán Creamer of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, has been announced as winner of the Royal Dublin Society (RDS] Teagasc farm forestry award 2023.

Seán was presented with his award in Dublin on Wednesday 7 June by Minister of State Pippa Hackett and Teagasc director of knowledge transfer Dr Stan Lalor.

The RDS Teagasc farm forestry award category recognises working farmers who use a total-farm planning approach in order to successfully integrate their farm and forestry companies and promote farming sustainability.

Seán is a full-time farmer who operates a small mixed forestry business and a suckler herd on 53ha of land in Ballinamore.

Opportunity

In 2016, he made the decision to reforest a section of the Shannon Erne river that had just undergone development on land that was no longer suitable for farming.

He recognised forestry as an opportunity to develop high-quality timber, improve the local biodiversity and improve the landscape, in addition to being a consistent and predictable source of revenue.

Now, on the land he once had a hard time farming, he has a diversified forest of nine distinct conifer species and natural broadleaf trees that is flourishing and generates a significant amount of additional farm income.

A fervent supporter of farmers co-operating with the environment, Seán believes that the forest has significant advantages for biodiversity, animal welfare, water quality and carbon sequestration, in addition to its financial rewards.

Seán said: “I am delighted to receive this award. Not only is the forest allowing our farm to be more financially sustainable, but is also really helping environmentally, which is something I strongly believe in.”

Teagasc's Dr Lalor added: “With farmers facing many challenges, the need to forward plan and explore possibilities to innovate and diversify is central to a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector."

“This year’s spring agriculture and forestry award winners have achieved a balance between the economic and environmental needs of the sector and are highlighting what is possible when experience is combined with innovation and dedication,” according to RDS president John Dardis.

Teagasc forestry adviser Noel Kennedy said that Seán’s award shows how his "diversification into forestry highlights how farms and forests can work so well together with strong economic, practical, social and environmental benefits".