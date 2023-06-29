Majella McCafferty from Co Leitrim has been appointed as a new farmer advocacy manager for the National Dairy Council (NDC).

McCafferty previously worked as a farm profitability specialist with Aurivo co-operative in the west of Ireland.

The former veterinary nurse stated that she “will be working with the team to strengthen our farmer advocacy programme to build and support the ongoing success of our 17,500 dairy farmers operating in the dairy industry”.

Background

Having grown up on a farm, McCafferty qualified from Dundalk IT with a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Nursing specialising in large animals.

In 2015, she was awarded Irish Veterinary Nurse student of the year as well as the overall enterprising student of the year from the business school for demonstrating leadership and entrepreneurship serving the farming community.

Another string to her bow, McCafferty earned professional diplomas in management, organisational behaviour and psychology before enrolling at the University College Cork business school and the Irish Management Institution, where she earned a professional master's in business studies.

She graduated from Dundalk IT and Ballyhaise Agriculture College with a Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Sustainable Agriculture.

Roles

The Leitrim woman previously held the position of farm development manager for LacPatrick Dairies before moving on to Lakeland Dairies.

There, she advised farmers how to run their businesses more profitably and efficiently. She also provided advice on animal breeding and health.

McCafferty said that she has “worked with NDC over the last number of years primarily on the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards,” having led three farms to win the overall national title.

The new NDC farmer advocacy manager will commence her role soon, joining its team working to protect and promote the Irish dairy sector.