Since Lemken purchased Steketee several years ago, a Dutch manufacturer of mechanical weeding equipment, it has been putting a big push on expanding its portfolio. Now, the German owner has just introduced a new ‘Combi Cam Mode’, which generates a superimposed image for weed detection.

The manufacturer says that thanks to modern camera systems, hoeing machines can now be used precisely and efficiently for mechanical weed control. New functions improve control and thus row detection in machines guided by a second camera.

Its new Combi Cam Mode, which is automatically activated at the factory, generates a superimposed image from both cameras. As a result, Lemken says the system works from twice as much visual information, for more precise row detection and offers advantages, especially in heterogeneous, patchy crops.

It adds that this provides noticeable relief to drivers, as manual switching between the two cameras is no longer necessary. It is still possible to select only one camera with a good view, for example if the other camera is outside the field boundary.

Alternatively, the AutoSwitch Cam Mode can be activated via the settings. In this mode, the machine is automatically controlled via the camera that receives the best image. The system switches as soon as the image quality falls below a set threshold to ensure precise row guidance until the next turning operation.

The manufacturer has said that the Combi Cam and AutoSwitch Cam functions are also available for existing Lemken Steketee hoeing machines via a software update.