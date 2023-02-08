The trailer is available for large VarioPack double furrow presses with 70cm or 90cm rings.

Lemken has introduced a new trailer-type design for the transport carriage of its VarioPack furrow press.

This is designed to allow large furrow presses used with six-furrow or larger mounted and semi-mounted ploughs to be easily transported by road.

The VarioPack with trailer is coupled to the tractor via a cross shaft and with a transport width of 2.8 metres, meaning it will navigate narrow roads. The German manufacturer has said the trailer is EU-approved for speeds of up to 40 km/h, meaning the presses can be quickly transported to the field.

Lemken explained that the implement is switched hydraulically from its transport to its working position from the cab.

The company said the arms of the VarioPack can be adjusted vertically, laterally and in length, allowing them to be optimally adapted to the given conditions. Lemken said this ensures reliable capture on slopes, so the furrow press can be run close to the plough to minimise side draft.

