Over the course of the past few years, more of an emphasis has been placed on precise slurry application. This trend has even seen non-slurry equipment manufacturers venture into the market, most recently Lemken.

From March 2022, the Lemken Heliodor disc harrow will be available with a preparation set for attaching a Vogelsang DosiMat DMX precision spreader.

How does it work?

Slurry is fed into the DosiMat macerator from above, chopped by the rotating cutting blades and then pushed into the individual outlets.

The combination setup is designed for precise low-emission spreading and incorporation of liquid organic fertilisers such as slurry.

The slurry passes down through the distribution hoses to the area behind the first row of discs on the Heliodor and injected into the soil, before being immediately incorporated by the second row of discs and the trailing roller.