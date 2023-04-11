Lemken has set a new company record by increasing its sales by 25% to an estimated €559 million in 2022.

Well-known German tillage equipment manufacturer Lemken has set a company record by increasing its sales by 25% to an estimated €559m in 2022.

The family business, which has a 243-year history, has said 2023 has started with a high level of orders on the books.

“We were able to increase our sales and results once again, despite global supply chain problems and increasing rates of inflation,” said partner Nicola Lemken and CEO Anthony van der Ley.

The company said it expanded its sales further in both its home market (Germany) and in its international business.

Today, 80% of the firm’s turnover is generated through export. Lemken is investing in a new facility in the Netherlands where it manufactures precision hoeing technology under Steketee and is also expanding its Haren facility in Germany where its seed drills are assembled.

Acquisition

Lemken has also recently acquired Equalizer, a South African specialist for precision seed drills with a focus on minimal tillage and no-till farming for large-scale farms.

During the past financial year, Lemken increased the number of its employees worldwide by 4.5% to 1,773.

Looking to the year ahead, Lemken expects that its positive business development will continue, based on its high level of existing orders.