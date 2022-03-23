The company hit a sales volume of €446 million, a record for the 242-year-old family business.

German machinery manufacturer Lemken closed the past business year with a 22% jump in sales. The company hit a sales volume of €446m, a record for the 242-year-old family business.

The manufacturer explained that it started off the new year equally well, with incoming orders having exceeded expectations.

Despite COVID-19 measures and restrictions, Lemken said production was optimally maintained throughout the year, and almost all implements ordered were delivered.

The number of Lemken employees worldwide increased to 1,697.

In Germany, Lemken says that strong sales of seed drills compensated for the discontinued field sprayer segment. Its export share increased to 81%, with almost all international markets having developed well. It said growth was particularly good in Canada, the US, Oceania and South Africa.