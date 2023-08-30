The new 10m Rubin 10 model still features 645mm discs and all the proven features associated with its smaller siblings.

Lemken has added to its Rubin 10 range of disc harrows with the arrival of a 10m trailed model.

The range now comprises nine working widths spanning from 2.5m to 10m.

Despite the large working width, the new 10/1000 still boasts 645mm discs arranged symmetrically.

Each concave disc is equipped with overload protection, with a damped kickback in order to reduce load placed on the frame.

Incorporation

Two rows of serrated concave discs allow thorough incorporation across the full working width from a soil depth of 7cm.

The 14cm line spacing ensures blockage-free work, even with large volumes of organic matter, according to the firm.

The new Rubin offers pendulum-type suspension within its working sections to ensure optimal contour following.

On very uneven terrain or when working on slopes, the optional iQ-Contour pendulum compensation guarantees optimum surface adaptation.

In addition, the hydraulic depth adjustment makes it possible to respond to changing conditions and the working depth can be changed on the move.

The 10/1000 folds to a width of 3m and height of 4m.

Despite its large working width, the Rubin does not require an expensive system carrier.

The new model can be hitched via ball coupling or drawbar eye, with hydraulic support available to make attachment and detachment easier. The Rubin 10/1000 is rated for speeds of 40km/h.