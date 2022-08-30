The new Juwel 6 features a 110mm frame box section and an underframe clearance of 80cm, and is available with three to five furrows.

Lemken has introduced the new Juwel 6, a new entry level sitting under the Juwel 7, 8 and 10 mounted reversible ploughs.

From 2023, this low-draught model will replace the EurOpal and VariOpal 5 and 6 ranges, which have been on the go for the past 25 years.

According to Lemken, the new Juwel 6 features a 110mm frame box section and an underframe clearance of 80cm, and is available with three to five furrows.

Working widths

The M version offers four different working widths per body which can be mechanically adjusted.

The German manufacturer notes that the Juwel 6 M V features an infinitely variable hydraulic working width adjustment, while hydraulic frame swivelling is available as an optional extra.

When combined with the iQblue Connect electronics kit, the unit can be transformed into a smart plough with Isobus control.

The basic equipment includes the tried-and-tested Dural bodies, while DuraMax hardened steel versions are also available. Mechanical non-stop overload protection is recommended for stony soils. As with all the firm’s mounted reversible ploughs, the Optiquick adjustment system for side draught-free work is already on board.

All Lemken mounted ploughs are equipped with a new pendulum wheel, the height of which can be adjusted without tools via a series of holes. For material protection and greater working comfort, hydraulic suspension is also fitted to the depth wheel. A simple conversion kit is available if you want to upgrade to a Uni wheel for road transport.

Lemken says the Juwel 6 is suitable for tractors from 70 to 130hp and will be available from March 2023.