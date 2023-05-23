The tines are now arranged symmetrically around the tensile axis, in an attempt to make the machine low-draught and to avoid side draft.

German machinery manufacturer Lemken has launched a new Karat 10 three-beam cultivator and will be offering it in mounted and semi-mounted versions.

Lemken says this is particularly important when using the cultivator with track guidance systems, while ensuring intensive mixing.

The wing shares for shallow cultivation have also been widened. Alternatively, narrow shares can be used for deep cultivation. All shares are optionally available in carbide.

Quick-change system

The machine comes as standard with the quick-change system, which allows the shares to be changed swiftly for working depths of up to 30cm.

It comes with centrally adjustable levelling tines, while specially shaped levelling discs are optionally available. Newly available are boundary discs and tines that can be folded up mechanically or hydraulically.

The cultivator can be optionally fitted with a hydraulically adjustable leading disc section for incorporating large amounts of organic matter into the soil. The discs are individually suspended on leaf springs.

The new Karat 10 cultivator is available in mounted and semi-mounted versions, with working widths between three and seven metres.

A traction booster and the ContourTrack system for an even working depth in hilly terrain are available for the semi-mounted models, while it can be fitted with a range of rollers.

A following harrow for removing soil from roots can be optionally mounted.

Prices for a 3m machine start from €16,000 plus VAT.