The new factory is scheduled to open its doors at the end of 2023 and will employ at least 30 additional members of staff.

In 2018, Lemken purchased Steketee, a Dutch manufacturer of mechanical weeding options.

Since then, Lemken has officially exited the sprayer market and has been keen to expand its mechanical weeding portfolio, as seen with the introduction of new machines last November.

This has resulted in the rapid growth of the original Steketee machine factory in the Netherlands, which Lemken says is based off a global shift towards mechanical, camera-controlled weed control.

The German manufacturer has just announced news that it will be investing in a new factory, set to be built in Dinteloord (North Brabant), not far from the current facility in the Netherlands.

Lemken says this new plant will also be connected to the Nieuw Prinsenland Agro Food Cluster.

Lemken is set to build a new factory in the Netherlands, where it is expanding its manufacturing of Steketee mechanical weeding options.

Full steam ahead

“The world around us is changing fast. That’s why everybody involved in the production chain needs to work together to ensure sustainability in food production,” explains Lemken’s managing director Anthony van der Ley.

“Primary agriculture in particular plays a pioneering role here. New technologies open up a wide range of possibilities.

“For example, by switching to smart mechanical weed control we can apply crop care products more precisely and gradually reduce their use.

“That’s why we have been going full steam ahead with the development, production and sales of Steketee machines since 2018.

“We want to invest significantly more in product development to build on Steketee’s position as an innovator, for example with the use of artificial intelligence