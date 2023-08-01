There was less pesticide in Irish drinking water supplies in 2022 than there had been in 2021, according to the EPA. \ Clive Wasson

There were 17 Irish drinking water supplies that failed to meet pesticide standards in 2022, down from 31 in 2021 and 33 in 2020, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

While the number of impacted drinking water supplies almost halved, the EPA found that the herbicide MCPA, used to control rushes in grassland, “continues to dominate”.

Referencing drinking water analysis by Irish Water [Uisce Éireann], the EPA also highlighted that there were four drinking water supplies on the remedial action list (RAL) for pesticides at the end of 2022, down from six in 2021.

'Positive'

The EPA described this development as “positive” and noted the work of focus groups, which include landowners and farmers, to improve things.

Such groups are set up once a drinking water supply is recorded to have a pesticide level which exceeds the EPA’s standard.

According to the EPA, for 2022, the focus groups communicated with those using pesticides via radio interviews, localised social media campaigns and educational school visits, encouraging safer use.

Report

The pesticide performance was included in the EPA’s 2022 ‘Drink Water Quality in Public Supplies’ report, published on Tuesday.

MCPA, used for controlling rushes, “continues to dominate” when it comes to the pesticides found in Irish drinking water supplies, according to the EPA.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), all levels of pesticide concentration highlighted are not a concern for public health.

Overall, the EPA found that the quality of drinking water from public supplies in Ireland remains very high, with over 99.7% of samples compliant with bacterial and chemical limits.

Crypto

However, in its report, the EPA also highlighted that “much higher intensity” farming practices in the southwest of the country have contributed to a “strong clustering” of the presence of parasites in the region’s drinking water.

The EPA found that farming in the area has been a contributing factor to protozoan issues, resulting in a higher likelihood of cryptosporidium or giardia being found in drinking water.

Cryptosporidium, often called crypto, is microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis. Giardia is a similar microscopic parasite which also causes diarrheal disease.

Read more