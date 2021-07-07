An agro-forestry system in Brazil. It takes a village to manage a successional agro-forestry farm. In areas with high unemployment, this is seen as a welcome development.

Brazil exported just over 164,000t of beef in June, up from 149,850t in May but down compared with the 176,000t exported in June 2020.

Despite less volume, the value was actually higher at $835m (€700m) compared with $742m (€623m) in June last year, according to ABIEC, the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporters.

Business with China continues to increase with 81,950t going to that market, the highest monthly volume this year and 4,500t higher than in May.

For the first half of 2021, Brazil’s beef exports to China were 399,032t, a 9.6% increase on the 364,160t exported in the first half of 2020.

The other market that showed significant increase for Brazil’s beef exports was the US, where volumes increased from 20,000t to over 42,000t for the first half of the year compared with 2020.

Overall, Brazil exports for the first half of 2021 were 874,425t, a 3.7% decrease on the same period in 2020 though the value of $3.9bn (€3.2bn) was 4.2% higher, according to ABIEC.