Clones Mart manager Seán Cadden said that every mart in Ireland has a lesson to be learned following an incident involving a heifer entering the rostrum in the Co Monaghan-based mart on Thursday evening 22 June.

A video, which was widely circulated on social media, showed an agitated Charolais heifer jump out of the ring and into the rostrum and then subsequently try to get out to the bidding area where at least 20 farmers were standing.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident, Cadden told the Irish Farmers Journal.

'Extra precautions'

"Nothing like this has ever happened before but it just goes to show that you just can't trust animals.

"Maybe it wasn't such a bad thing that it was captured on video... I think every mart has a lesson to be learned and maybe they could also take measures to prevent it from happening.

"We're making sure that it can't happen again and we'll have extra precautions in place before the mart is back on again next Thursday," Cadden said.

Clones Mart takes place every Thursday and has been selling livestock since 1969.