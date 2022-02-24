We hear about biodiversity and biodiversity loss quite a lot lately. Climate change is having an impact on nature.

Changes in weather can result in flowers blooming at a different time than usual or a fly appearing earlier or later than we would usually see them.

The National Biodiversity Data Centre is trying to keep an eye on seasonal events, like when frogs spawn or blackthorns begin to flower, to see if weather and climate change are having an effect on these events.

Farmers see when birds arrive and when hedgerows flower and sometimes use these events to tell the weather.

An old rhyme goes like this: “If the ash comes out before the oak, there’ll be a summer soak. If the oak comes out before the ash, there’ll be a summer splash.”

As farmers work in nature every day, the National Biodiversity Data Centre has created the Farmers’ Wildlife Calendar where they want people to report first sightings of certain seasonal events.

Farmers’ Wildlife Calendar

You can record the date and location of your sighting on the Farmers’ Wildlife Calendar webpage, but you could also record the different places where you saw these insects, flowers or birds on your own farm or in your locality and see if they change next season.

The table below shows the first sightings and locations of these events reported to the Farmers’ Wildlife Calendar in 2020 and 2021 and will be a useful guide as to when these events might happen this season.

Frog spawn is usually found at the end of January and blackthorn is probably beginning to flower around now.

The next thing to watch out for is the arrival of the barn swallow.

There’s also a cut out-and-keep table below that you can use to record your sightings.

Record a sighting

You can get some helpful information and identification cards, as well as record your sightings on the Biodiversity Ireland website by scanning the QR code.

Safety first

If you are going out to look for a flower, a damselfly or a walk around the farm, then make sure you are accompanied by an adult and keep safe at all times. Keep away from animals, machinery, electric fences and drains.

Let us know

We want to hear from you. Let us know if you record a sighting or send in a picture of your adventures and your finds.

Tag @farmersjournal on Twitter or submit your pictures by scanning the QR code.