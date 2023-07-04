DEAR EDITOR,

Agriculture versus environment, green versus anti-green agenda, urban versus rural – why have we allowed such polarised and destructive rhetoric dominate some of the most important decisions we will ever have the responsibility of making?

History has shown us that the only way to achieve successful, long-term solutions to conflict is to listen, focus on commonalities and to build on these to agree on the often difficult compromises that must be made.

So let’s hit the pause button and focus on what we all agree are fundamental to sustainability:

To have healthy, nutritious food.

To have a clean environment that supports a diversity of species and can provide a range of ecosystem services, which we can all depend upon.

To have a climate that allows us to thrive, within the boundaries of which we can live reasonably comfortable and safe lives.

To have a reasonable standard of living.

And, last but not least, to allow future generations to enjoy the same privileges.

Now, all we have to do is agree on a way forward to achieve these.

Balance

Perhaps presenting a more balanced discussion will not sell newspapers or boost television ratings, but repeatedly casting environmentalists and farmers as being at opposite ends of the spectrum is disingenuous and does a great national disservice to Ireland.

However, the sector must be honest and accept we have a range of environmental challenges requiring urgent and determined action.

Recent environmental dialogue in the media has largely been dominated by greenhouse gas emissions. Concern regarding our changing climate – and the actions we need to take to combat this – should be at the forefront of everybody’s mind.

Media-makers need to be aware that if we only look at things through a ‘methane lens’, this gives rise to an increased sense of the urban-rural divide. It means that we don’t see the full picture of what is at stake.

Instead, we run the risk of introducing ill-planned, blunt instruments to take the pressure off looming carbon-reporting periods, without considering the unintended consequences.

Such reactionary actions to address one environmental concern may exacerbate other environmental and social problems. If we don’t secure the three pillars of sustainability in our planned actions – environmental (broader than just GHG emissions), economic and social – then we’re essentially building a house of cards that will ultimately collapse.

The policy, legislative and strategy landscape is not an easy one for farmers, or anyone, to navigate. These include CAP2023+, the EU Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies, Nitrates Regulations changes and Agri-Environment schemes, the National Climate Action Plan and the possible Nature Restoration Law.

Concern regarding our changing climate should be to the forefront. \ Clive Wasson

Is it any wonder that many farmers are bamboozled? The road they were advised to travel appears to have taken a complete U-turn, while those who opted not to take that path often feel that their contributions are not valued.

Teamwork

There are those who say ‘the time for talking is over, we need action’. We urgently need action, but the actions we take must be well-informed, appropriate and communicated correctly. These must be actions that will ensure a truly sustainable future for new generations of Irish farmers and the wider population.

Ultimately, we need to restore trust. To achieve this, a new forum is urgently required to bring together the different stakeholders to have an open and honest discussion on what Irish farming and the Irish farmed landscape should look like 10+ years from now.

To succeed, we need to acknowledge the very serious challenges (environmental, economic and social) facing the sector and our legal and, indeed, moral obligations to address these in a fair and inclusive manner.

This needs to be a respectful space, where it is not about who shouts the loudest or bangs the table the hardest, and where people do not ‘walk out’ when things get difficult.

The full spectrum of stakeholders should be represented at such a forum, including the full range of farming systems. Media participation and reporting needs to be responsible, rather than feeding a frenzy that creates further division.

To date, our vision only ever appears to be focused on the short term. Now, the onus is on us to operate sensibly, giving due consideration to the medium- to long-term consequences of our decisions, and giving minimal opportunity for the ‘law of unintended consequences’ to kick in.

The stakes are too high to get this wrong.