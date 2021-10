DEAR SIR: I would like to point out that per hour worked on my store-to-beef farm, I think I might just be earning as much as any dairy farmer per hour.

I can easily hold down a full-time job and have way less borrowing, stress etc.

I also could give up my job and convert to dairy, but think I would be making a big mistake.

I believe it is profit per hour worked on farm that is important when comparing farmers, as Teagasc so often does.