DEAR SIR: Following the recent EPA report and the Food Vision group report that the climate targets cannot be reached without a reduction in livestock, I believe the Government should put the Beef Suckler Cull Scheme back on the table.

Most farmers are willing to look at the scheme and judge for themselves if they want to partake. As the scheme is voluntary, the farm organisations should be open to it.

For the IFA representative to say the phone was hopping is hardly an accurate view of farmer sentiment towards the scheme.

However, the scheme will only work if there is a fair compensation for farmers who have toiled for years in suckling.

The Government has to realise that reaching the climate target will cost and this could be a step towards that.