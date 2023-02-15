DEAR SIR, I have spent the past 25 years in the wood industry, frequently visiting global woodland.

Ireland has gone from planting over 8,000ha per year to approximately 2,000ha last year.

This loss amounts to a staggering 100,000ha. Of the 8,000ha, 40% was mixed species broad-leaf / conifers. The balance was Coillte, and mainly commercial (Sitka Spruce).

I read and hear with great interest about sustainable forest management, environment and social objectives, climate change and the climate action plan.

All of these are in the interest of both farmers/foresters and the urban and rural communities. We all believe in the right trees in the right place including hedgerows.

I’m an advocate of Continuous Cover Forestry (CCF). To achieve this we need leadership. Not external consultants and reports, but action within the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, forestry advisers, forest groups and forest companies.

Gresham House is a financial investment corporation and not a forest company. Its only goal is a return for its shareholders.

This was obvious, as they have already purchased existing mature trees rather than planting. Unfortunately Coillte, a semi-State body is increasingly corporate driven. Like the co-ops, will the next step be PLC?