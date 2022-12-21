DEAR SIR: I read in your paper on 3 December that two schemes to destock the national suckler herd have been recommended to the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, by the chair of the Food Vision beef and sheep group, Prof Thia Hennessy.

Destocking a farmer’s herd has been estimated at up to €1,350/cow in terms of income foregone. The schemes either set up a suckler reduction or exit.

The IFA, ICMSA, ICSA and Macra all reserved their position on the report.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has condemned the cull, warning that it would cost rural Ireland €1.5bn in beef output, 6,500 job losses and 14,500 farmers leaving the sector.

On 26 November, the front page of the Irish Farmers Journal reported a shortage of finished beef cattle drives up prices.

Cattle are not going to be got in a few years’ time. I am asking you, Minister McConalogue, to sit down with the new Taoiseach to discuss this scheme. Also, please do not let the suckler trade go as there will not be the cattle that the exporters want when they come to Ireland.

The live export trade has to be held on to.

The sugar factory closed in 1989 in Thurles, never to open again.