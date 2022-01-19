DEAR SIR: Cows are a very important part of all our children’s daily lives.

The products they produce during their lifetimes give proven nutrition to all of our bodies.

The environment groups are too busy bashing and should be asked to show a way forward on how to feed people a balanced, proven diet before they get rid of the most proven food sources for generations coming from animals.

The severe bashing cows get by those with different agendas is a mind blowing lack of understanding by ignoring the vital link they have played in our daily lives.

Studies have shown that the nutrition value from vegan products fall very far short of what our bodies need and are very questionable at best.

One of their selling points is that it tastes the same, but doesn’t highlight how far short they fall when it comes to nutrition.

The vegans’ damaging carbon footprint is never spoken about and if they get their way in many things they are fighting for, we will see many jobs lost and many products enduring thousands of air miles, polluting our skies to get to our table while still falling short on nutrition value.

Animal rights activists seem to be more interested in animal rights rather than that of our homeless people living out in our streets, which I can’t also understand.

The fact is that many animals have a long productive life and have great comforts given to them during their life by our farmers.

The many mouth-watering nutritional, delicious products, dairy, beef, poultry, mutton and ham, to name a few, that our farmers produce every day sustain life itself and are under attack from unproven nutritionally substandard products.