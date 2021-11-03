DEAR SIR: Brazil is almost double the size of Europe. It has the largest amount of rainforest in the world.

These rainforests not only remove carbon dioxide from the air, they also produce oxygen.

Brazilian farmers are cutting down the rainforests and replacing them with cattle.

In this way, they are increasing their carbon footprint in two ways: reducing trees and increasing cattle. Can anything be done by world leaders to stop this trend?

Brazil should be required, not only to stop this practice immediately, but to restore the rainforest already destroyed. Ireland’s carbon footprint is very small by comparison with Brazil. This should be taken into account when measuring the carbon produced by Irish stock.