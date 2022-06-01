DEAR SIR: Entering Galway city on a recent getaway, I encountered a shiny new electric double decker bus. On its side was an anti-farming advertisement.

Subconsciously the new ‘green’ bus leant weight to the advertisement and the image stuck with me all weekend. I am not anti-vegan or vegetarian, each to their own, but the farmer/farming bashing is relentless.

The constant argument is “ah the vegans are backed by multinationals with their own agenda” but surely to God we farmers can obtain the services to fight our corner in an articulate manner, not a lad that’s been sitting on a harvester for 48 hours straight eating KitKats and drinking Bovril, recording a video for Facebook. It’s not that long since we were treated with TikTok videos of lads (tomorrow’s leaders) jumping off combines into trailers, or the ‘water challenge’ with people standing under loaders.

We do ourselves no favours. Posting graphics of world airplane traffic to highlight the carbon footprint of flying, videos of burning tyres in Kuwait, forestry destruction in the Amazon in an effort to deflect attention away from farming isn’t the answer. All major issues, yes, but we must be seen as leaders, innovators in Irish agriculture, to get the public on our side.