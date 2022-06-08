DEAR SIR: Over the last few days, I have heard a number of instances where impatient farmers were abusive to their silage contractors for not getting to them quickly enough.

It varied from an assumption of preferential treatment due to being the biggest customer, to indignant abusive language.

These behaviours suggest that the farmers involved are unable to handle the pressure they have put themselves under and either ignore or forget that even though contractors have to be tough and thick-skinned, everyone has a breaking point.

If a person cannot conduct their business in a civil and courteous manner, regardless of the pressures of weather, grass growth stage, etc that everyone bears, maybe it is time for them to reconsider their chosen path.