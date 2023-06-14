We are good at explaining how farm income maintains the small businesses in villages across Ireland, less good at pointing out how little farm families cost society in crime and antisocial behaviour.

DEAR EDITOR: We farmers need to be less timid in defending the societal benefit of our farm families as a key argument against those who would rather we allowed South American ranchers feed the world while we rewild.

We are good at explaining how farm income maintains the small businesses in villages across Ireland, less good at pointing out how little farm families cost society in crime and antisocial behaviour.

The father of Harmon Killbrew, the Hall of Fame baseball player, responded to his wife scolding Harman for tearing up the grass when practising his sport with the words “we are not raising grass, we are raising boys”.

He was expressing priorities. We must express that too.

Our priority is the health of our people. Nature biodiversity and its health, while massively important, are of little benefit in a countryside devoid of our farming families.

These objectives are not mutually exclusive, and it is possible for both to succeed.

We need to be more vocal in acknowledging how well farm families contribute to our communities. Respect must be demanded for the wellbeing of those who work the land, not solely the wellbeing of the land.

Do we want the west of Ireland to mirror the Highlands of Scotland, which is effectively empty of farm families with miles and miles of monotonous empty glens?

Farm families raise livestock, and grow grass and other crops, but an incredible byproduct of farms are the girls and boys brought up with a work ethic who go on to contribute positively to their communities and society.

Farms don’t just feed Irish society. They produce the backbone of Irish society in well-adjusted daughters and sons of the soil who invariably go on to contribute, work and volunteer in a disproportionately positive way.

City farms are springing up all over the globe as the penny drops with mental health specialists that working on farms gives people a sense of purpose, self-worth and improves mental health.