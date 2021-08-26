DEAR SIR: I was stopped in my tracks when I read your headline in the last edition (Saturday 21 August) on Brazil’s plans to increase beef production.

While your editorial spells out the facts for all to see, what struck me is that your readers are well aware of the reality and the sickening double standards that apply in world politics.

You are preaching to the converted here. I think it is urgent that our farm organisations take responsibility to get the core message of the disparity of environmental approach and all it brings, on to national print, digital and TV media, where the misled people of the country can finally be enlightened to the realities.