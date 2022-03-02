DEAR SIR: The board of Kerry Co-op sent a letter to each shareholder on 6 December 2021, stating they would hold a Special General Meeting (SGM) at the first opportunity “when circumstances permit” to “introduce a number of changes to the rulebook” yet Dennis Carroll hasn’t acted on this.

The main rule change, in my mind, was to ring-fence the 5.9 conversion ratio for the share redemption scheme.

“This will ensure that the shares in Kerry Group plc required to fund the share redemption scheme will be retained for that purpose and give assurance to shareholders that the scheme will continue into the future and be available for all.”

In effect, this would limit Kerry Co-op’s ability to spend all shareholders’ money.

If Kerry Co-op needs to reduce the conversion ratio, which is 6.12, to fund a joint venture, then the board needs to seriously look at the price it is paying for processing.

Kerry has never invested in anything that couldn’t stand on its own two feet – any investment into processing must have the capacity to pay for itself.

Shareholders should not take a further haircut to buy processing for milk suppliers. In total, 75% of shareholders are dry shareholders, yet 100% of the board are milk suppliers. Is the board representing the majority?

Treated equally

All shareholders must be treated equally under rule 9b. If the conversion ratio is reduced further, then it will be challenged in court. It will be challenged right back up to 6.12.

In Kerry Co-op’s latest annual report, it said this SGM would be held in October/November of 2021.

The SGM must be held before the next share redemption scheme in May, to ensure people are not forced into selling in fear of a cut in conversion ratio.

The promise of an SGM made by the board in the letter dated 6 December 2021 “to introduce a number of changes to the rulebook” must be honoured immediately.