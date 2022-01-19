DEAR SIR: In relation to the fertiliser shortage and high cost, I agree with the editorial in the Irish Farmers Journal about Europe depending too much on importing energy.

It is wrong that Europe is depending on third parties for important inputs in the production process of fertiliser, such as gas.

With high price fertiliser and availability issues, you would wonder if Europe is fully committed to high input agriculture, where a lot of fertiliser is required to grow crops.

Depending on gas and oil from countries that appear to have their own agenda is very risky.

What will happen in agriculture if the fertiliser is not there to grow crops?

I presume the powers that be are genuinely supporting agriculture and the fertiliser crisis has not been seen as an opportunity to reduce agricultural production and output.

If all farmers decide to purchase expensive fertiliser, then availability is going to be an issue and higher input costs for the farmer.

The farm organisations need to do more to address the fertiliser issue, as it is an extremely important concern for the farming industry in Ireland today.