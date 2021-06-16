DEAR SIR: I am an Englishman from a farming background. I have, however, farmed for the last 10 years here in Ireland.

I would like to take issue with a recent Colm McCarthy article in the Irish Farmers Journal. He says how foolish the English farmers have been for voting for Brexit.

Well, I have to say I don’t know how many he knows, but I have a lot of friends and family over there who are farmers through and through, who are delighted with leaving the EU.

No more being told one year to do one thing and the next the opposite – all by unelected EU officials who wouldn’t know which way a cow was facing.

Then when things go wrong, there is probably 40 or 50 of them all passing the blame on to each other.

At least in the UK, if things go wrong, you only have one or two people to blame.

Although I have many Irish farmer friends and most of them are definitely pro-EU, I don’t think that I have ever heard the EU criticised as much as I have lately.

If the criticism continues and grows which I think it will, in time will he be saying how foolish Irish farmers are?

I found it a very arrogant thing to say but when I consider the arrogance of some EU officials, I can easily see the affinity.