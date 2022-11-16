DEAR SIR, I am generally a fan of Colm McCarthy’s outside view but I must take exception with his article from the 22 October when he dismisses opposition to onshore wind and electric grid improvement as mere Nimbyism.

His argument is that it is too easy for private citizens to challenge such developments and it would be much better for everyone if new legislation weakens the prerogatives of objectors, ie, leave it up to the developers, and An Bord Pleanála/the State.

While I indeed have some sympathy on this regarding urban development and regeneration, I would like to point out that in the countryside at least, development projects have proven time and time again to be either completely incompetent or negligent when it comes to either protecting or even acknowledging the long term environmental interests of some of our most precious and sensitive wild places.

Semi State bodies such as Coillte often work with a developer and often, a third party subsequently buys the project once delivered.

Don’t forget that less than 10 years ago, the Government was prepared to sell off Coillte to the Chinese and only backed out in the face of public outrage when the plans were leaked.

Do developers and Coillte want to see our uplands covered in wind turbines with the accompanying network of pylons - why wouldn’t they?

It’s cheaper than offshore and is it just about money to them? The current system has proven to be a very poor defender of the Irish countryside and our environment - indeed the biggest transgressor of environmental law in the country every year is the State.

Please don’t insult us by calling us Nimbies - we are fighting for our land, our country and our environment and the stakes have never been higher.