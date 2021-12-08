DEAR SIR

I find it interesting the statement from John Murphy, chair of Glanbia Co-op that the sale of shares was not a necessity in order to finance the purchase of the remaining 40% of Glanbia Ireland.

But yet why the panic to sell down the co-op’s share in the plc below the significant figure of 25%?

Why the rush, panic and entanglement of the deal when it is not required? What are the benefits to the domineering plc?

Let’s hope the co-op is not selling itself short. I feel with the rush and panic we may not be getting the full story and possibly voting in the dark.